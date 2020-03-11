Mobile medical unit at Clark Memorial Hospital will help pre-screen possible coronavirus patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Clark County, Indiana Health Department has opened a mobile testing unit- for people who think they may have COVID-19. It’s set up outside Clark Memorial Hospital to provide an extra layer of safety against the spread of Coronavirus.
The mobile unit will allow doctors to screen possible patients *outside* the hospital, keeping them away from the E-R and other patients. And it can be easily wiped clean.
Clark County Health Department administrator Laura Lindley says that the trailer is wheelchair accessible and can be plugged into the hospital so that it doesn’t need to rely on generator power.
