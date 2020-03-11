Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole multiple credit cards from cars in Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are searching for a suspect that allegedly broke into several cars in Cherokee Park back in February, stealing debit and credit cards out of vehicles.
LMPD posted on Facebook that the suspect is alleged to have broke into cars in Cherokee Park back on February 11, as well as several other cars in different parts of the city.
The suspect has been using debit and credit cards stolen out of the vehicles to purchase gift cards from multiple locations across the city of Louisville.
Police said that one victim, an 85-year-old male, has had charges on his stolen credit card in excess of $2500. The total amount stolen so far from victims credit and debit cards is over $11500 according to LMPD.
Surveillance footage captured footage of the alleged suspect, as well as two separate vehicles. Police said that the suspect may not be acting alone.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
