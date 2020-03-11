Quickley named SEC Player of the Year, Calipari Coach of the Year

After struggling to defend early in the season with new pieces, the Wildcats are once again one of the best defensive teams in the country. UK is limiting opponents to 39.4% from the floor, ranked 22nd in the country (through games on March 7). Kentucky has held 18 opponents this season to 40% or less from the field, including eight of the last 12. UK is 15-3 in those games. Of the six AP Top 25 opponents Kentucky played at the time, the Wildcats held four of them to less than 40% from the floor.