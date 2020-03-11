Report on violence in Louisville reaches President Donald Trump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Concerns about the level of violence impacting children in Louisville have made it to the desk of President Donald Trump.
A recent report by Game Changers, a nonprofit group spearheaded by community activist Christopher 2X, has been entered into the Congressional record by Sen. Rand Paul.
Entitled “Violence: Impact on Children Learning,” the report tells a sobering story of the level of violence families are exposed to in the city, and how children are paying the price.
2X gave the report to Paul in December. Paul then participated in a panel last month to learn more about the report and what can be done.
According to a press release, Paul also wrote a letter to Trump telling him he’d heard directly from some of the families interviewed in the report, and shared his concern for what Louisville families are experiencing.
“I met with Deshante Edwards, who not only lost her son, Donte, but now sees her 6-year-old grandson subsequently lose focus in school,” Paul wrote Trump. “I listened as Krista and Nevada Gwynn told me that, as a result of the murder of their son, Christian, their 17- and 11-year old children are too petrified to go outside.”
Paul told Trump he was compelled to share the report with his colleagues.
"I ask unanimous consent that this report be printed in the Congressional record with the hope that every member of Congress will read it and work with me to create safer communities for our children,” Paul wrote.
The report also shared statistics about the increase in shootings and homicides, a trend whose numbers have continued to climb in recent years.
