Thousands of fake IDs being confiscated at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Customs and Border Patrol officials say they’re seeing thousands of counterfeit IDs recently at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Over the past six months, officers have found 28 fake birth certificates, more than 5,000 counterfeit driver’s licenses, and 46 fraudulent passports.
While fake IDs are typically used to facilitate underage drinking, investigators said they could also be used in identity theft and even terrorist motives.
