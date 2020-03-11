Wednesday Evening Update: No new coronavirus cases in the state; Louisville’s only patient discharged from hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday that Jefferson County’s lone coronavirus patient is doing better and has left the hospital.
Fischer said “the patient has improved and has been discharged from the hospital to finish his isolation at home."
The mayor said that person remains the city’s only patient. The state of Kentucky has a total of eight patients being treated for coronavirus, including five in Harrison County and one in Fayette County.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced what he called some good news Wednesday. He said 11 more people were tested, and zero positive results were returned. There were 10 negative results, and one that was inconclusive.
“(The state’s eight patients are) in stable condition, and we actually hope here in the next couple days .. we’ll be fully out of the woods, (and they’ll) no longer (be) infectious,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Beshear recommended that churches across the state cancel weekend services to help prevent the spread of the virus.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio announced that schools will stay open, but he added that Beshear has told educators across the state to prepare to shut down at some point.
Also Wednesday, it was announced that the city’s popular St. Patrick’s Day parade in the Highlands has been postponed.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.