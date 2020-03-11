Woman arrested after police say she stole car with child inside, then fought child’s mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police say a woman stole a car in Germantown with a child inside, but the suspect was put in handcuffs after a fight with the child’s mother.
Cassandra Perkins is accused of stealing the car from the area of Shelby and Burnett on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the child’s mother caught up to Perkins at a nearby convenience store, where they engaged in a violent fight.
Perkins is charged with kidnapping, auto theft and assault.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.