13-year-old girl rescued after being kidnapped, raped

Roberto Nicholas-Simone,18, is being held on a $750,000 bond. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | March 11, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 7:24 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old has been rescued after being sold for 600 dollars.

A girl ran away from home in Seymour, Indiana on February 16 to meet a man she met online.

The man drove her to a home in Champaign, Ill., and sold her to 18-year-old Roberto Nicholas-Simone.

Police said the victim was locked in a bedroom and was raped daily over four days.

The girl was able to reach out to her mother to tell her she was being held captive.

Nicholas-Simone is being held on a $750,000 bond.

He is originally from Guatemala and immigration authorities are expected to be involved.

