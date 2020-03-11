13-year-old girl rescued after being kidnapped, raped

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old has been rescued after being sold for 600 dollars.
A girl ran away from home in Seymour, Indiana on February 16 to meet a man she met online.
The man drove her to a home in Champaign, Ill., and sold her to 18-year-old Roberto Nicholas-Simone.
Police said the victim was locked in a bedroom and was raped daily over four days.
The girl was able to reach out to her mother to tell her she was being held captive.
Nicholas-Simone is being held on a $750,000 bond.
He is originally from Guatemala and immigration authorities are expected to be involved.
