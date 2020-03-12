ACC Tournament closed to public beginning Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL is still waiting to learn who it will play Thursday in the ACC Tournament.
But one thing that is official: Fans will not be in the building in Greensboro, N.C., to watch.
The ACC on Wednesday night decided to close the building to the public for the remainder of the tournament beginning with Thursday’s games.
Here’s the statement from the league:
In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament.
After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.
