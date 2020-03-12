Air travelers wary, but prepared to keep flying

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Passengers arriving and departing at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport are not letting a virus keep them out of the air.
But as the number of flights and passengers declines, the Louisville Regional Airport Authority is planning changes.
“We expect and are prepared for reductions in flights and seat capacity at SDF, and are prepared for the effects this will have to our business model,” Darrell Watson, LRAA Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, said in a statement Thursday. “We continue to have dialogue with our leading industry associations on the federal response to the impacts this will have on air travel.”
In the meantime, hand sanitizer has replaced sunscreen as the top spring-travel necessity.
On their way to a family funeral in Virginia, Neala and Michael Clayton revealed additions to their carry-ons.
“My little pack here,” Neala Clayton laughed. "I have sanitary hand wipes, I have some gloves, a mask, sanitizer.”
“Just taking those normal hygiene precautions,” Michael Clayton said.
