ALERT DAY: Scattered storms overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The threat of severe weather appears to have ended with only scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few could still be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain.
Under a cloudy sky, we’ll fall into the middle 40s by sunrise. Expect a much calmer Friday.
Most will keep mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, with a few peeks of sun possible north of Louisville. High temperatures will be in the 50s.
Showers increase late with temperatures staying in the 40s. Temperatures will fall as the day wears on. Chilly rain showers may mix with or even change to some wet snow north of I-64 during the day.
We are not expecting any travel issues with this.
