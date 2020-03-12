ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms possible today

- THIS EVENING (3/12): 3pm-12am
- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Severe thunderstorms possible (wind, hail & tornado threats)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be an active evening with strong to severe thunderstorms.
Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible until around midnight. Have a way to get weather warnings, like the WAVE 3 News Weather app and a NOAA Weather Radio.
Friday starts in the 40s, and will be a much calmer day with a few peeks of sun mainly north of Louisville. High temperatures will reach the 50s. Showers will increase late with temperatures staying in the 40s. Temperatures will fall as the day wears on. Chilly rain showers may mix with or even change to some wet snow north of I-64 during the day. We are not expecting any travel issues with this.
