ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible this evening

- THIS EVENING (3/12)
- THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Strong to severe storms may produce large hail, isolated tornadoes, damaging winds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We will start off quiet with some clouds/fog in spots.
Clouds will increase as we experience rapid warming this afternoon well into the 60s and even a few 70s. Showers and t-storms will develop by mid/late afternoon west of I-65. Some may be severe.
It will be an active evening with a few rounds of strong/severe thunderstorms. Be alert and stay close to the forecast.
We’ll turn cooler after midnight. Friday will be a much calmer day with a few peeks of sun mainly north of Louisville and highs in the upper 50s. Showers increase late with temperatures staying in the 40s.
Winter returns for a short while on Saturday with chilly rain and highs in the 40s; some ice pellets and snowflakes may mix in with the rain across southern Indiana.
