Alert Day: Weather Blog Special Update

There will be a lot of shifting going on with our wind fields over as short period of time into this evening. That is leading to high values with the data in terms of the damaging wind potential and a few strong tornadoes. But it also means there can be a saving grace if one of the variables is off from the current data trends. It can make a difference. And I know everyone is nervous especially after what happened to Nashville/Cookeville TN recently. I get that. And we don’t want to scare you with tornado talk. Our job is to make sure you know of the threat potential and keep you updated. We can’t control the rest.