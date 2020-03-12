Bellarmine’s Davenport reacts to NCAA decision to ban fans from tournament games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The NCAA’s decision not to allow fans for tournament games will have a major impact on the atmosphere at venues across the country.
Bellarmine will tip off in it’s 12th straight NCAA Tournament when the Knights face Michigan Tech on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.
“First and foremost I feel sorry for the fans,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. “The fans are college basketball. It’s not professional basketball. In this area, when you’re talking Bellarmine and the University of Louisville, and the University of Kentucky and Indiana University, it’s the greatest college basketball fans in the world. Secondly, the players, because I know from our great fans, it makes a difference. They appreciate it so much.”
Davenport’s team always plays one or two closed scrimmages in the preseason and they’ll draw on that experience on Saturday.
“Like a practice, it’s very similar to a practice,” Davenport said. “As a coach you have to be on your job, because what you would normally yell in a game, cause of the crowd and the band, the officials can’t hear a thing you say, now they will hear everything, so I think that has to be an adjustment.”
Davenport is from Louisville and a close second to his love for basketball is his love for the Kentucky Derby.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say that it came right to my mind,” he said. “The Kentucky Derby puts our community in the eyes of the world in a very positive light and let’s get ahead of this thing and let’s give our community a chance to shine like it does every year on the first Saturday in May.”
