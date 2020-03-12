Bevin stirs pot with sarcastic ‘Chicken Little’ tweet about coronavirus

Bevin stirs pot with sarcastic ‘Chicken Little’ tweet about coronavirus
Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin implied in a sarcastic tweet Wednesday that people are overreacting to the coronavirus. It didn’t go well. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise | March 11, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 9:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin implied in a sarcastic tweet Wednesday that people are overreacting to the coronavirus.

It didn’t go well.

Bevin -- not one to shy away from an unpopular opinion, or double down abrasively when met with a contrarian view -- said “Chicken Little has just confirmed that the sky IS indeed falling.”

Among the replies:

@donohuelee: If Corona virus was a campaign donor in search of a pardon you’d surely believe it.

@inthesedeserts: Matt you should prove it by going to Italy and licking as many handrails as possible

@BTardust: Hold on while I sift through my camera roll to find Memes that I used to post when you were somebody.

@cjuk33: Well we tried your prayer rocks but I don’t think they’re working.

@emeyerson: 6.6% fatality rate in Italy, but keep making jokes, chief.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.