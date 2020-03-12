Bevin stirs pot with sarcastic ‘Chicken Little’ tweet about coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin implied in a sarcastic tweet Wednesday that people are overreacting to the coronavirus.
It didn’t go well.
Bevin -- not one to shy away from an unpopular opinion, or double down abrasively when met with a contrarian view -- said “Chicken Little has just confirmed that the sky IS indeed falling.”
Among the replies:
@donohuelee: If Corona virus was a campaign donor in search of a pardon you’d surely believe it.
@inthesedeserts: Matt you should prove it by going to Italy and licking as many handrails as possible
@BTardust: Hold on while I sift through my camera roll to find Memes that I used to post when you were somebody.
@cjuk33: Well we tried your prayer rocks but I don’t think they’re working.
@emeyerson: 6.6% fatality rate in Italy, but keep making jokes, chief.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.