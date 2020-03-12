Churchill says planning for Kentucky Derby continues, but appears open to possible postponement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The world’s most famous racetrack that hosts the world’s most famous horse race on Thursday addressed for the first time its stance on whether to run the Kentucky Derby on May 2.
As sporting events are put on hold around the globe because of fears over the spread of coronavirus, Churchill Downs issued a statement announcing its upcoming plans:
“Preparations to host Kentucky Derby 146 on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs are still moving forward. With the event still seven weeks away, a decision will be made closer to that date, with respect to postponing the event until later in the year, using the most recent information while working with and seeking
guidance from public health experts and authorities.”
