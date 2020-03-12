Clarksville Schools suspends in-person classes through March 29

Clarksville Community Schools announced on Thursday that starting Friday, the district will suspend in-person classes and switch to eLearning because of fears over the spread of coronavirus.
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (News & Tribune) - Clarksville Community Schools announced on Thursday that starting Friday, the district will suspend in-person classes and switch to eLearning because of fears over the spread of coronavirus.

The schools will close from March 13-20, with spring break following from March 21-29.

“We’ve been consulting with the health department, and we’re acting out of a mode of planning, preparation and prevention,” Clarksville Community Schools Safety Director Scott Gardner said in a statement. “We are trying to do the best for our students and prevent from spreading [the coronavirus] in any way that we can.”

