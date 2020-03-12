Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — NCAA Division I basketball tournaments are on for now, but the games won't be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. NCAA President Mark Emmert says the men's and women's tournaments will be conducted with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. All the major conferences followed the NCAA's lead at their tournaments, but hours after the NCAA's announcement the NBA suspended its season. NCAA is looking to move the men's Final Four out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to a smaller venue, but the NBA's decision could lead the NCAA to consider more drastic measures.