Humana: Employee preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Humana employee has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19, according to Humana.
Humana released a statement Thursday morning that stated the employee works in the Waterside building.
The statement continued to say; “We are unable to share further detail given patient privacy and confidentiality. Out of an abundance of caution, employees who work in proximity to this individual have been notified and have been asked to self-quarantine and follow CDC guidelines. They are out on leave and are being paid as usual.”
Humana said the employee followed guidance to stay home when sick and sought the appropriate medical care.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.