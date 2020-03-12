As Humana reports preliminary coronavirus case, other companies remain cautious

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County may have its second case of coronavirus confirmed soon, as Humana reported Thursday morning one of its workers at the downtown Louisville Waterside building tested positive preliminarily.
The company said it was informed of the positive test Wednesday night. Some employees said they wished they had just been kept away from work and not allowed to go into the building.
Thursday morning, workers left one by one with social-distancing orders in effect. Humana employees carried out laptops and monitors as they were directed to work from home.
Across town, Louisville Papercone Chairman and CEO Brooks Bower said he’s hopeful Kentucky continues doing a good job with containment.
“I’m not that concerned at the moment here,” he said.
With 120 employees, the envelope manufacturer, unlike Humana, does not have one luxury many companies do.
“It’s a lot of factory work; you can’t work from home,” he said.
The company continues to sanitize the building, update workers on safe handwashing and staying home if they feel ill, but now, sales employees who travel nationwide are changing how they do business.
“Our sales people are not allowed to fly commercial anymore," Bower said. "Either they drive or they don’t go out. It’s a wait and see. If we have cases here, we would probably have to shut down for a while, which I really don’t want to do. You couldn’t service your customers.”
Bower said that because Humana is such a large company with so many employees, he wasn’t shocked to hear about someone potentially testing positive there. As for his sales staff not being able to travel, he said short term, it’s not a big deal, but added it could be a problem if it goes on longer than a month.
