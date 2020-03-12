Indiana, Penn State meet in Big Ten tourney

TEAM LEADERS: Penn State's Lamar Stevens has averaged 17.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while Mike Watkins has put up 9.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while Justin Smith has put up 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 26.3 percent of the 95 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last three games. He's also converted 71.9 percent of his free throws this season.