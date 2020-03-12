IU beats Nebraska 89-64 in Big Ten Tournament opener, Huskers Hoiberg leaves bench early

(WAVE) - Indiana (20-12) improved it’s NCAA resume with another win, beating Nebraska 89-64 in the Hoosiers Big Ten Tournament opener on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.
Huskers head coach Fred Hoiberg was in obvious discomfort on the Nebraska bench during the game and left early. He was reportedly taken to the hospital for tests, experiencing flu like symptoms, and his team was quarantined in a locker room in Bankers Life Fieldhouse after the game.
Nebraska (7-25) led the game 33-27 after two Thorir Thorbjarnarson free throws with 4:05 remaining the first half. Indiana closed the half on 16-1 run to take control. Justin Smith rebounded a Devonte Green missed three and put it in to make it 43-34 at the half.
Indiana outscored Nebraska 46-30 in the second half.
Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 11 points, 17 rebounds and 4 blocks.
“Our defensive pressure was just really big at the end of the first half and I think we carried over into the second half, and made it hard for them to come back,” Jackson-Davis said.
10 different Hoosiers scored, including five in double figures. Armaan Franklin led the way with 13.
“Early on I didn’t think we were ready and then as the half sort of closed, we had a big run, which I think was a key part of the game,” IU head coach Archie Miller said.
The Hoosiers will face Penn State (21-10) on Thursday night around 9 p.m. The Nittany Lions beat the Hoosiers 64-49 in State College, Pennsylvania, and lost 68-60 in Bloomington. Fans will not be allowed in the arena starting tomorrow in Indianapolis.
“It’s kind of like the closed scrimmage that we had here against Marquette, so we’ve done it before, it’s gonna take a little bit of getting used to,” Jackson-Davis said. “You don’t have the crowd really to hype you up at all, so you have to bring that energy from your bench and from your players,”
