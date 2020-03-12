JCPS will close from March 16 until April 6

Beginning Monday, Jefferson County Public Schools will close for three weeks, WAVE 3 News has learned.
By John P. Wise | March 12, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 6:19 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beginning Monday, Jefferson County Public Schools will close for three weeks, WAVE 3 News has learned.

The district made the announcement at a news conference Thursday evening, just a short time after Louisville’s Catholic Schools announced they will remain closed for the same time period.

“Decisions like this are very difficult,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

Fears over the spread of coronavirus are causing cancellations all over the country, as well as in Kentucky.

At last count, Kentucky has 10 cases of the coronavirus, including two in Louisville, but those figures are expected to rise.

