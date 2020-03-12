Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse gets rid of menus in wake of coronavirus outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville steakhouse is ditching menus in response to the spread of coronavirus.
Jeff Ruby’s announced several changes today, including the removal of check presenters and menus. Instead, servers will verbally present options to diners.
The number of guests will be capped to prevent overcrowding. And doormen have been added to hold doors for guests.
Jeff Ruby’s has also launched a takeout service that’s already up and running.
