16 Kentuckians who were aboard Grand Princess returning home
By Sarah Jackson | March 12, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 1:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Sixteen Kentuckians who were aboard the Grand Princess are being escorted back home.

The people who were on the ship all tested negative, Governor Andy Beshear said during a press conference held at the Kentucky Capitol Thursday afternoon.

They are being escorted home by the National Guard. Once they arrive, they will self-isolate for 14 days.

“We ought to welcome these folks back, be glad that they are back home with their families,” Beshear said.

Twenty-one cases were confirmed on the ship.

On Thursday, Carnival Cruise Lines suspended operations of its Princess Cruises through at least May 10.

