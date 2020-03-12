16 Kentuckians who were aboard Grand Princess returning home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Sixteen Kentuckians who were aboard the Grand Princess are being escorted back home.
The people who were on the ship all tested negative, Governor Andy Beshear said during a press conference held at the Kentucky Capitol Thursday afternoon.
They are being escorted home by the National Guard. Once they arrive, they will self-isolate for 14 days.
“We ought to welcome these folks back, be glad that they are back home with their families,” Beshear said.
Twenty-one cases were confirmed on the ship.
On Thursday, Carnival Cruise Lines suspended operations of its Princess Cruises through at least May 10.
