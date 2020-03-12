Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Governor urges churches to cancel services due to virus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has urged churches across the state to cancel worship services to help prevent spread of the new coronavirus. The state's two largest colleges announced online classroom study beginning after spring break. Beshear also says state prisons are being closed to visitors. In other steps Beshear announced Wednesday, non-essential out-of-state travel has been suspended for state employees, and he's recommending that businesses do the same. Eight cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Kentucky.
POLICE SHOOTING-LAWSUIT
Tennessee county settles lawsuit over fatal shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee county has agreed to pay $800,000 to settle a lawsuit involving a man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies. The Commercial Appeal reported the Shelby County Commission voted Monday to approve the settlement involving Edmond Studdard, who was fatally shot in 2016. The agreement came five days before a federal civil trial had been set to begin. His widow argued in a lawsuit that her husband was suicidal and did not pose a threat to deputies. The county argued the case should be dismissed because officers were protected by qualified immunity, but courts allowed the case to proceed.
ANIMAL CONTROL-DOG KILLED
Animal control director resigns over killing of injured dog
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky animal control director has resigned from his post amid accusations he shot and killed a family's dog that was hit by a car. District 5 Magistrate Brett Beaverson confirmed David Wood stepped down Tuesday from his Spencer County post effective immediately. A county judge-executive said an animal control officer brought Wood a chihuahua this month after finding it in a road with an apparently broken back and no use of her back legs. News outlets say Wood is accused of then shooting the pet in the head. Her body was discovered in a dumpster behind the county courthouse. County officials had suspended him last week.
FLOODING-ROAD REPAIRS
Funding released to help repair flood-damaged roads, bridges
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Federal officials have released emergency funds to help repair roads and bridges damaged by flooding last month in Kentucky. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced on Tuesday that $2 million is available to the state. Heavy rain fell across Kentucky beginning on Feb. 3 and caused flash flooding and landslides. The governor declared a state of emergency four days later. The funds will reimburse Kentucky for costs associated with emergency repairs to federal-aid highways. Officials say more than 160 damaged sites across 10 counties were reported.
ABORTION-KENTUCKY
Kentucky House passes 2 abortion measures
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has approved a proposed ballot measure dealing with abortion. The proposal would amend the state's constitution to ensure it doesn't offer protections for abortion rights. It was among two abortion-related measures that cleared the Republican-led House on Tuesday after emotional debates. The other bill would expand the state attorney general's authority to enforce abortion law. The proposed ballot measure would add language to Kentucky's Constitution to state it provides no constitutional right to an abortion. Supporters say the proposal is a preemptive step if the Roe v. Wade decision establishing abortion rights nationwide decades ago is overturned.
VETERANS NURSING HOME
Effort to build veterans' nursing home clears another hurdle
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A nearly decadelong effort to build a military veterans' nursing home in south central Kentucky has reached another milestone. Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday signed legislation to provide $2.5 million to fund design and preconstruction costs. The governor was joined by a group of lawmakers and veterans at the statehouse signing ceremony for the bill. The measure supports another phase in the Bowling Green Veterans Center project. The bill sailed through the legislature with bipartisan support. The $30 million project calls for a 90-bed, long-term skilled nursing care facility.