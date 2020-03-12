Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky animal control director has resigned from his post amid accusations he shot and killed a family's dog that was hit by a car. District 5 Magistrate Brett Beaverson confirmed David Wood stepped down Tuesday from his Spencer County post effective immediately. A county judge-executive said an animal control officer brought Wood a chihuahua this month after finding it in a road with an apparently broken back and no use of her back legs. News outlets say Wood is accused of then shooting the pet in the head. Her body was discovered in a dumpster behind the county courthouse. County officials had suspended him last week.