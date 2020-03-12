LIST: Cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns

LIST: Cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns
(Source: WXIX)
By Sarah Jackson | March 12, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT - Updated March 12 at 2:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several events have been canceled or postponed in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in WAVE Country.

EVENTS

BallotBox contemporary art exhibit opening

Hot Wheel Monster Trucks Live

Michael Buble concert

St. Patrick’s Day parade (Louisville)

SPORTS

ACC Tournament

LouCity FC home opener April 11

KHSAA Girls and Boys Sweet 16 tournaments

Old Louisville Mansions Tour

SEC Tournament

USA Cares Rise Up & Shine Breakfast

SCHOOLS

Bellarmine - Face-to-face classes and activities are suspended from March 12 to March 18, when courses will resume online or electronically

Simmons College - Face-to-face classes suspended from March 16-March 20

University of Louisville - Spring Break extended through March 17. Classes will be delivered remotely starting March 18 through April 5

University of Kentucky - UK will remain open, but instruction will continue through online or other alternatives from March 23 through April 3

CHURCHES

Beargrass Christian Church - all weekend worship, activities canceled

Southeast Christian (Blankenbaker campus) - sports activities canceled, fitness center closed

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church - Weekend services and Fish Fry canceled

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.