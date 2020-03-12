LIST: Cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several events have been canceled or postponed in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in WAVE Country.
EVENTS
BallotBox contemporary art exhibit opening
Michael Buble concert
St. Patrick’s Day parade (Louisville)
SPORTS
LouCity FC home opener April 11
KHSAA Girls and Boys Sweet 16 tournaments
Old Louisville Mansions Tour
USA Cares Rise Up & Shine Breakfast
SCHOOLS
Bellarmine - Face-to-face classes and activities are suspended from March 12 to March 18, when courses will resume online or electronically
Simmons College - Face-to-face classes suspended from March 16-March 20
University of Louisville - Spring Break extended through March 17. Classes will be delivered remotely starting March 18 through April 5
University of Kentucky - UK will remain open, but instruction will continue through online or other alternatives from March 23 through April 3
CHURCHES
Beargrass Christian Church - all weekend worship, activities canceled
Southeast Christian (Blankenbaker campus) - sports activities canceled, fitness center closed
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church - Weekend services and Fish Fry canceled
