Louisville Catholic schools to close through April 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Monday, Louisville’s Catholic schools will close for three weeks.
Superintendent Leisa Schulz forwarded to media a note she sent to school leaders announcing the news.
Dear Catholic School Leaders,
Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Schools will be closed Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, April 3, 2020 in response to Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation that all Kentucky schools close as one of several preventive measures to address the COVID-19 outbreak. All Catholic school activities are also canceled during this time.
Each Catholic school will communicate directly with parents to share specific information about opportunities and requirements to continue studies through alternative methods of instruction.
We will resource and support our Catholic school leaders and teachers as they serve our students in the coming weeks. This remains an ever-changing situation, and we will continue to communicate with you as updates occur.
