Louisville faces Syracuse in ACC quarters

SUPER SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 61 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Elijah Hughes has connected on 34.1 percent of the 229 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 23 over the last three games. He's also converted 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.