Madison man arrested on neglect, theft and drug charges

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Madison man is in jail after police said he stole a car with a three-year-old in it.
Madison Police Department was called to the Walmart in Madison Thursday morning just before 7 A.M. for a report of a stolen vehicle that had a three-year-old old in it. The mother of the child said she’d left her son in the care of 37-year-old Adam Denning. The mother told police Denning left with her son and the vehicle while she was shopping in Walmart.
Police managed to find the vehicle on Gerry Lane. Police found the missing child in that vehicle unharmed. He was taken to Kings Daughter Hospital for evaluation.
Police found Denning across from the police department around 8:15 A.M.. Denning was taken to jail and charged with auto theft, neglect of a dependent.
Denning was also charged with dealing meth, conspiracy to deal meth, and possession of meth. Those drug charges are from a previous warrant.
