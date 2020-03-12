Man charged in Crescent Hill shooting death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old who was shot in Crescent Hill died.
Nayrelle Norton, 19, was taken into custody around 7:20 a.m. Thursday in connection to the death of Donaven Simpson.
Simpson was shot in the 2900 block of Brownsboro Road on March 9 then taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to an arrest slip, Norton and the victim met in an attempt to conduct a narcotics transaction and Norton fired several shots inside of a vehicle. One of the bullets hit Simpson.
Norton was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. In addition to murder, he was charged with tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment.
