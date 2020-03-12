Michael Bublé tour postponed, including March 28 Louisville show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville fans of the Canadian Crooner are going to be disappointed. Michael Bublé has postponed his tour dates beginning March 17 through April 5. This includes Buble’s March 28 show in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
In a statement, Buble’ says “I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone.”
All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Those new dates will be announced soon.
