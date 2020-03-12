No interruption for JCPS classes, but Pollio keeping a close eye on things

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said Wednesday that no school closures have been planned yet.
But the district is keeping a close eye on all things coronavirus.
Superintendents from all over the state joined a conference call with Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday, and they were urged to prepare for the possibility of short-notice closures in the near future.
“We’re following the lead of the governor when he talked about all out-of-state travel for employees, as well as all out-of-state field trips are suspended until further notice,” Pollio said.
Many Kentucky colleges and universities are instituting online instruction for a couple of weeks.
There are eight confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky. Jefferson County’s lone patient was discharged from a local hospital Wednesday and is finishing his recovery at home, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
