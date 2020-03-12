Travel Guide: What to do and where to go in Greensboro, N.C., where UofL fans are shut out of the ACC Tournament

(WAVE) - The ACC Tournament announced Wednesday that beginning with Thursday’s quarterfinal-round games, the arena will be closed to the public because of growing fears over the spread of coronavirus.
UofL basketball fans in Greensboro, N.C., needn’t worry, as we scoured the Internet and found a handy list of sports bars to visit to watch the games. And no, none of them rhymes with Schmapplebee’s.
According to Yelp, below is a list of the top 10 sports bars in Greensboro, N.C.
1. Garage Tavern
2. Mac’s Speed Shop
3. Cooper’s Ale House
4. Gate City Sports Grill
5. Kickback Jack’s
6. The Box Seat
7. The Corner Bar
8. Mother Tucker’s Eatery and Spirits
9. Jake’s Billiards
10. Gametime Sports Bar & Grille
And if you’re looking to get out and explore the city, your best bets are the Greensboro Science Center or the Greensboro Arboretum, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, the International Civil Rights Center & Museum and the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden.
If you’re really bored, maybe find out which hotel Duke is staying in and spend your late-night hours prank calling Coach K.
You’re welcome.
