‘You do not mess with church!’ Parishioners plan on attending services following governor’s warning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear strongly suggested all religious services be canceled after it was reported two cases of coronavirus spread through church members in Harrison County. Now, churches and their members are responding.
Churches like St. Stephen Baptist will keep the doors open to their pews.
On Thursday, WAVE 3 News took calls at WLOU radio station with host and St. Stephen media coordinator Krystal Goodner about the decision not to close.
“Everyone is ready to weigh in on this conversation,” Goodner said.
We spoke with members from Pleasant View to New Covenant Baptist and Newburg Church of Christ.
Callers 60 years old and older said they heard the Governor’s warnings to avoid crowds, planes and cruises but said they are covered by their faith.
"You do not mess with church!” Goodner said.
One caller said the community should not let the coronavirus cause fear.
St. Stephen Church said it will be enforcing CDC guidelines and encouraging members to wash their hands. While churches like Highland Baptist canceled services and Douglass Boulevard Christian are still deciding.
"We will be there praising the Lord like we should be,” a caller said.
Kentucky pastors will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday to discuss future plans with their services and dealing with the coronavirus.
