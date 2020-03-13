City proposes $2.7 million surplus to go toward coronavirus aid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re worried about having to miss work because the kids are out of school or because you’re sick, the city of Louisville is working on a way to help you out.
Metro Council members announced Thursday they will be introducing an emergency ordinance on Monday, freeing up $2.7 million to help with housing assistance and making sure food pantries are stocked through the Office of Resilience.
For many Louisvillians, missing work for a few days means making an impossible decision -- pay the bills or feed your family.
“They don’t need to worry that they’re going to go hungry and they don’t need to worry that they’re going to be homeless,” District 17 Councilman Markus Winkler said.
That $2.7 million figure represents last year’s surplus. They originally planned for it to go toward future pension obligations, a huge thorn in the city’s side for the past few budget cycles. With how rapidly this coronavirus pandemic is starting to change normal, everyday life, taking care of people’s immediate needs comes out on top.
“What would have a more material impact on the budget is people going hungry and people being homeless, causing significantly more costs on the city,” Winkler said, “You have an issue one way or the other. Our primary concern is to make sure people feel safe.”
With the federal government spending $8.3 billion at the national level, Winkler said there’s still a chance Louisville may not even need to tap into the fund.
“There’s a possibility we are going to have federal aid as well,” Winkler said. “We just want people, if they are panicking today, they can rest assured, you’re not going to go homeless and you won’t go hungry.”
Right now, the Office of Resilience is working on who qualifies for the assistance, and the application process if it passes on Monday.
