Doctor on coronavirus panic: ‘There’s a lot of anxiety’

“When you have a disease, you have a peak with a lot of cases at one time,” he said. “What we are trying to do is what’s been coined as ‘flattening the curve,’ so spread out the exposure, lessen the spread, hopefully decrease the number of people who get the disease. But if we spread out the illness and the times and occurrence of actual active disease, if we don’t, we could overwhelm our health care system and our resources and our supplies and taking care of the disease.”