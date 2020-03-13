Doctor on coronavirus panic: ‘There’s a lot of anxiety’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Schools canceled. Major events called off. Church services moving online.
You might be wondering why there’s been such an extreme reaction for the coronavirus, that for 80 percent of patients will only suffer mild symptoms.
WAVE 3 News took that question to Dr. Joshua Honaker, the Chief Medical Administrative Officer for Norton Medical Group.
“Great question,” Honaker said. “I think because we have appropriately excessive anxiety now, compared to anything over the last few decades. We have something new, novel. We don’t know when it’s going to end. We don’t have a vaccine for it. And it’s continuing to grow. We’re not at the end of the story. So until it unfolds, there’s a lot of anxiety.”
Honaker said everything that’s being done right now is to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.
“When you have a disease, you have a peak with a lot of cases at one time,” he said. “What we are trying to do is what’s been coined as ‘flattening the curve,’ so spread out the exposure, lessen the spread, hopefully decrease the number of people who get the disease. But if we spread out the illness and the times and occurrence of actual active disease, if we don’t, we could overwhelm our health care system and our resources and our supplies and taking care of the disease.”
Honaker said when it comes to his daily life, he is making some changes, such as washing his hands more, limiting social contact, avoiding sick people and large groups. He said most people who get the coronavirus won’t know it, or won’t even need medical care.
Honaker also said he believes the concern is so high because with the flu, there are decades of data. With the coronavirus, the only information is what has been reported since it started in China in December.
“The truth is we won’t know mortality rate for some time, and there’s a lot of people who had it and we’re never going to know they have it,” Honaker said.
With influenza, the mortality rate is .1 percent. With the coronavirus, it’s believed to be 1-plus percent.
