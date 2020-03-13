FORECAST: Calm, cool Friday

- SATURDAY: Some snow may mix in with rain; no travel impacts expected
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) - The day begins with mostly cloudy skies before we see some sunshine this afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the 50s.
Showers increase late tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will fall throughout Saturday.
Chilly rain showers may mix with or even change to some wet snow north of I-64 during the day. No travel issues are expected. The rain wraps up Saturday night as temperatures return to the 30s.
Sunday features partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Clouds increase Monday before rain returns.
