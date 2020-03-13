Greater Clark County Schools to close until April 3

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Greater Clark County Schools announced the district will close amid coronavirus concerns.
GCCS superintendent Mark Laughner said Wednesday that March 16 to March 20 would be eLearning days, March 23 to March 27 would be spring break and from March 30 to April 3 schools will be closed and will be waiver days.
Food service will be available from March 16 to March 20 and March 30 to April 3, via a drive-thru pick-up service at Parkwood Elementary School, New Washington Middle/High School, Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, The Mark Fetter Center and Bob Hedge Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no food service during spring break week.
All activities have also been canceled.
All of the buildings will be closed from Saturday until Tuesday, then the schools will be deep cleaned by custodians.
Laughner said a decision about the week of April 6 will be determined no later than April 2.
