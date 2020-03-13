Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have waived linebacker Cameron Wake after one season into what had been a three-year contract. The Titans also announced Thursday they waived running back Dion Lewis, who still had two years left on the contract he signed in March 2018. Wake turned 38 on Jan. 30. He spent his first 10 seasons with Miami. The one-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl linebacker got 2 1/2 sacks in Tennessee's season-opening win, giving him 100 1/2 for his career. He didn't have another sack in the next eight games before being placed on injured reserve in late November.