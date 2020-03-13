JCPS monitoring student, teacher at J. Graham Brown School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS is keeping a close eye on a student and teacher at the J. Graham Brown School after a child was sent home with a fever Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio confirmed during a press conference.
Pollio said there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the district, and that the school would remain open Friday.
The Director of Louisville’s Public Health and Wellness said proper protocols were followed for both the student and a teacher at Brown. She also said children are not at high risk of becoming seriously ill with the virus. However, she explained that they can still transmit it to others.
The school’s principal sent a note to parents Thursday stating it had informed city health officials about it.
Pollio said teachers will be at the school Friday and that no one else has been affected. He also said the school is being sanitized just as other schools are in the district.
