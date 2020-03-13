Kentucky senior centers shift services to fight spread of coronavirus

Starting Tuesday, March 17, the Metro March for Meals program will distribute up to 1,000 frozen meal packs per day to people 60 years of age and older at six locations throughout the community on a rotating schedule. Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. until noon and are limited to one box per person and to five frozen meals per week. Older adults in need are advised to go to the center closest to their homes for assistance.