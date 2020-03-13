Kentucky Supreme Court limits court activity because of coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has issued an emergency order that will severely restrict court activity as coronavirus fears grip the nation.
Markets have been decimated, pro sports leagues have been suspended, basketball tournaments have been canceled and now, most legal proceedings in the state’s high court are being put on hold.
The order is aimed at protecting “the health and safety of court employees, elected officials, and the general public.”
“All in-person appearances for civil and criminal dockets shall be canceled,” with several exceptions, the order read.
Those exceptions include emergency matters, domestic violence hearings and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases, among others.
Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton signed the emergency order, which has not yet been publicized. WAVE 3 News obtained a copy of the three-page order Thursday evening.
“Any civil trial or hearing currently in progress shall be continued or completed at the discretion of the presiding judge,” the order read.
Anyone who has visited a high-risk country in the previous 14 prior to a court date is prohibited from entering court buildings.
These measures will begin Monday and run through April 10.
