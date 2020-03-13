LMPD investigating reported officer-involved shooting in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are looking into a reported officer-involved shooting off St. Andrews Church Road in southwest Louisville.
The report of an officer shot came in just after 12:40 a.m. Friday from the 3400 block of Springfield Drive, according to MetroSafe. Officers confirmed they were investigating the report but could not provide further information on the situation or the officer’s reported injuries.
