Man arrested after crash involving Kentucky deputy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An arrest has been made after an accident involving a Warren County deputy.
A truck being driven by Derek Cordell crossed the yellow center line and into the path of the deputy late Wednesday night.
The deputy was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital, and at last check was listed as stable, officials said.
Cordell also was treated for injuries, but is now in custody in the Warren County Regional Jail.
He’s charged with first-degree assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment and DUI, among other crimes.
