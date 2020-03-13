Officers, suspect involved in deadly confrontation identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three LMPD officers were identified Friday, hours after being fired upon while trying to serve a search warrant.
A man who was inside the home surrendered following the shootout with officers in the 300 block of Springfield Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Friday. When officers secured the home, they found a woman dead from the gunfire. She has not been identified.
Sgt. Jon Mattingly, who has been with LMPD since 2000, also was struck by gunfire. He’s expected to survive.
“We’re grateful he’s going to be OK,” LMPD Lt. Ted Eidem said at a news conference Friday.
Two detectives -- Brent Hankison and Myles Cosgrove -- were with Mattingly at the time of the incident. All three men have been placed on administrative reassignment, which is protocol following such incidents.
The reason for the search warrant wasn’t known, but Eidem said the officers knocked on the door of the home several times and identified themselves as officers. Once they were fired upon, they returned fire, Eidem said.
Kenneth Walker, the man who eventually surrendered, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer.
