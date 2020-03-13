Stores selling out essentials amid coronavirus fears

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Its more than just toilet paper and soap that people are buying.
Shoppers are clearing out shelves from the bread aisle to cleaning products. Local grocers are doing their best to keep people ready while some people are preparing for the worst,
A manager at Valu Market says customers are telling him the same thing.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Mike Whitaker said. “Rather have it then not have it; it something happens, then they can’t get out.”
Shoppers like Missy Reed have been checking off their list and filling up their carts.
“I’ve been lots of places and I’m very surprised I can’t find anything,” Shopper Missy Reed said. “If there’s no wipes left, then they cleaned out the bleach, the spray bottles, I can’t find anything.”
Whitaker says Valu Market is doing their best to keep up with the demand.
“We’re replenishing the best we can, we are using our outside sources to get extra stuff,” Whitaker said.
Meanwhile, at other stores, like Costco, people are checking out with carts of just toilet paper. Some freezers are barren at Walmart, Meat shelves are sparse at Sam’s club. Some of the shelves at Kroger have been emptied.
However, there are still shoppers like Latrina Mason-Burton, who says she’s constantly washing her hands.
“I’m just standard grocery shopping for the weekend,” Mason-Burton said. “I don’t need any toilet paper, I was going to stock up it would be on coffee and wine. You should prepare for the worst if you think it’s going to be that bad.”
WAVE 3 News reached out to Kroger to see when they’d be able to replenish supplies, but they have not responded yet.
