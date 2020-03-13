Thoroughbred fatalities down in 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New figures released by the Jockey Club show a drop in the rate of fatal racing injuries to thoroughbreds.
The Equine Injury Database (EID) shows thoroughbreds were fatally injured at reporting tracks at a rate of 1.53 per 1,000 starts. That is below the 2018 rate of 1.68 injuries per 1,000 starts, and ends a two-year trend of increases.
The 2019 rate is the lowest calculated since the EID started releasing figures in 2009.
Jockey Club officials applauded the latest results, but said more reporting is still needed.
“The 23.5% reduction in fatal injuries since 2009 indicates that the Thoroughbred industry’s commitment to equine safety is paying dividends,” Kristin Werner, senior counsel of The Jockey Club, said in a press release, “Capturing injury data from morning training hours at racetracks as well as data related to treatments and procedures would greatly improve the precision of our risk models, increasing the ability of racetrack personnel to identify horses at risk even before they hit the entry box.”
Last year left a black eye on the sport, as more than 30 horses died at Santa Anita Park alone.
