Churchill Downs preparing update on Kentucky Derby next week amid coronavirus concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced Saturday that it would be providing an update on the Kentucky Derby and their upcoming Spring Meet next week following coronavirus concerns.
In a press release sent by Churchill Downs, staff has been working with health experts and authorities to make a decision on the timing of this year’s running of the Kentucky Derby.
This comes after multiple sports leagues, including the NBA, NHL, and MLS postponed and delayed their current and upcoming seasons to avoid spread of the virus.
“We recognize that the impact of this iconic event extends well beyond the historic racetrack of Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby is a cherished and important time for the City of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. We are mindfully aware of our fans, who travel from great distances to join us, as well as our valued employees, whose most intense preparations to host a world-class event begin now," Churchill Downs said in the release.
Churchill Downs said the decision is not taken lightly, and that an update will be provided at some time in the coming week.
